Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC, Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you should not miss:

WHO says Guinea monitoring 155 contacts after confirmed Marburg case

Health authorities in Guinea are monitoring 155 people who may have been in contact with a confirmed case of Marburg virus disease, a highly infectious haemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday. – Reuters reports.

Tigray forces defiant in face of Ethiopia call-up

The spokesperson for Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia has told the BBC they will continue to pursue the national army and its allies even if it takes them to the capital, Addis Ababa. – BBC reports.

Dozens dead as wildfires rip through northern Algeria

Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least 42 people in Algeria, authorities said on Tuesday, adding that the fires had criminal origins. – Aljazeera reports.

Sudan to hand ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC

The Sudanese government will hand Omar al-Bashir over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, according to a Cabinet of Ministers in a statement to CNN. – CNN reports.

Nigeria govt says to lift Twitter ban soon

Nigeria will lift its ban on Twitter soon after advancing in negotiations to end its differences with the social media giant, the government said on Wednesday. – RFI reports.

