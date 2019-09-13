Sunlight sponsors the LFW Fashion Focus Talks 2019

This year, as part of Sunlight Nigeria’s women empowerment agenda, Sunlight Nigeria sponsored the Fashion Focus Talks. At the session, Mai Atafo was invited as the Sunlight facilitator for the event which took place at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Building Ikoyi, Lagos on the 10th of September 2019.

This year’s theme, #BeyondCreativity, addressed the future of fashion and the need to drive conversations beyond the beauty of craftsmanship and instead evolve and hone-in on how even more value can be created within the ecosystem. Mai Atafo in his discussion stated that “What makes fashion work is when you bring your pieces out and people are able to buy it because it is undeniable quality” he continued by saying going beyond creativity, “You have to understand your customers how they behave and how you can make them keep coming back to your brand”.

Lagos Fashion Week this year hosted a series of curated free talks in four (4) cities across Africa (Kigali, Abuja, Dakar and Lagos) for the Fashion Focus Talks Africa. In a bid to inspire collaboration amongst African creatives to achieve sustainable businesses and a thriving socio-economic industry, four (4) facilitators spoke about how collaboration among creatives can change the narrative about Nigeria. Speaking at the event were; Rukku Ladoja (Creative Director, Grey Project), Mrs Isioma Aihie (CEO, Grey Velvet), Joseph Ike (CEO, JZO), Mai Atafo (Creative Director, Mai Atafo) and Sanyade Okoli (CEO, Alpha African Advisory).

This year, through the platform that Lagos Fashion Week offers, Sunlight is empowering women to empower others. From now till October 2019, Sunlight is partnering with two more designers, sponsoring a collection to be sold during the LFW 2019. These designers – Morenikeji Akinsola and Chichi Emordi, train students in different areas of clothes production throughout the year. The proceeds of the sales at Lagos Fashion Week will be going into their business as a way to further their empowerment agendas.

Follow the journey on Social Media:

Instagram: @sunlight_nigeria

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunlightNigeria

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sunlightnigeria/

Hashtag: #StyleBySunlight