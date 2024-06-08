The African Film Festival (TAFF) 2024 Set To Begin On June 20th

The African Film Festival 2024 is back again this year, from June 20 to 23rd, 2024. The event features three days of connectivity, engagements and interactions between filmmakers, actors and actresses from all African countries.

The 9th edition of TAFF promises a lot of excitement as movie makers from the continent are ready to open up their vaults and release their latest creations, expecting the audience and judges to accept them with open arms and rounds of applause.

The African Film Festival (TAFF) is a non-profit organisation that provides mentorship programmes to aspiring filmmakers of African descent, promoting storytelling, African culture, and traditions through motion pictures and arts.

The event is taking place from June 20 – 23 in Dallas, Texas. The team comprises Kelechi Eke, the founder, Yeharewerk Gashaw, Uche Jombo, Yvonne Monalisa, Alhagie Manka, Maddie Mitchell, Dr. Chris Chinwe Ulasi, Lenora Casmore, Sir Benjamin A. Onyango, Dr. Yazomam Ibekwe, Nene Nwoko, Soleil Diva, Cassie Kabwita, Ruth Ndulu Maingi, Tony Asankomah, Mohamed Kamel, Molatelo Mainetje, and Samuel Kizito.

To find out the nominees at the TAFF 2024, click here.

