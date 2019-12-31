The best performing politicians of the month

2019 was a mixed bag for the Nigerian political class post-President Buhari second term. From the good, the bad and the terrible. We round up the best performing of the month:

Mandiya Bello

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology Funtua, and to make comprehensive provisions for its due management and administration and for related matters, was sponsored by Senator Mandiya Bello.

The Bill, which was supported by Senator Barkiya, will make it possible to train commercial farmers and incorporate the latest in agro-technology in their farming.

Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo)

Aside pushing for cannabis legalisation in Nigeria and exploring cannabis as a source of revenue in Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu’s 100 days since he won the 2016 guber elections in the state was a good start. Now his administration has raised an alarm over the growing number of quack doctors and unlicensed health practitioners in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state has sealed eight private health facilities and hospitals in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ovie Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has sponsored a Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 and for other related matters. It has passed a second reading and with support from Senator Abba Moro and Senator Michael Nnachi, the Bill seeks to ensure the INEC has credible and legitimate elections, with a potential clause to limit the number of political parties participating in elections.

Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Adegboyega Oyetola recently reviewed downward the number of ministries in the state from 23 to 20. The governor also told cabinet member designates that performance charter, the document that would be used to measure their relevance to governance in the state, would be given to each of them. He also noted that there would be no ranking in the cabinet, adding that the idea of Commissioner and Special Adviser was merely for administrative convenience.

Emeka Ihedioha

The Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has done astonishing things to revive a dead and destroyed state like Imo from scratch. Ihedioha set up a new business integrity climate never seen before in Imo State. The Bureau of Public Procument and Price Intelligence. Making Imo open to bidding & tender best practices. The TSA, treasury single account, which has consolidated all revenue earnings into one single account using electronic payment platform.

Establishment of the Ease of Doing Business desk, meant to simplify access to lands, access to business permits, quick and fast legal adjudication process and alternative despute resolution arising from contractural disputes.

Ibrahim Oloriegbe

In senate plenary this week, Ibrahim Oloriegbe sponsored a bill seeking to establish a commission for Mental Health passed its second reading in the Senate. The bill entitled “A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment and regulation of mental health and substance abuse services, protect persons with mental health needs and the Establishment of National Commission for Mental and Substance Abuse Services, for the effective management of mental health in Nigeria and other related matters.

The bill is quite extensive in scope, and just shows how Senator Oloriegbe is politically aware about current conversations on mental health.

Kayode Fayemi

Governor Fayemi has remained committed to building institutions, human capacity and empowering the civil service for sustainability in delivering the dividends of democracy to every Ekiti resident, irrespective of class, creed or status.

In the past month, some of the tangible actions already taken under the governance pillar commencement of monthly payment of gratuity to retiree with increased allocation from N10million to N100million monthly, regular and prompt payment of salaries, payment of severance allowance to past public office holders reopening of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) by the National Broadcasting Corporation after the state government intervention.

Rotimi Amaechi

Although there has been delays in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi is always doing routine supervisions and assessment of the project. At this year’s Future Awards Africa, he announced free train rides for Nigerians from Lagos to Ibadan for the next three months.Intended to introduce the new services to travellers, the minister will also join the train ride next Saturday to encourage citizens. The new development builds on his recent promise to complete the Lagos-Ibadan Railway project in April 2020.

Sunday Dare

Sunday Dare is one of the few minsters actively involved with his job portfolio since inauguration, leveraging on the medium of social media to engage openly with young people. On Twitter, you’d find him gracing a youth event or encouraging the involvement of preteens in sports, and how the Sports ministry can work better to harness the talent of children who are already inclined to sports.

Seyi Makinde

Since his inauguration, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has made it clear that providing good governance is non-negotiable, stating that he was of the strong belief that it is only through improved governance that the benefits of democratic development can directly impact the lives of its people.

In just 100 days, Makinde’s people-oriented politics speaks for itself and this month, he inaugurated a seven-man committee led by Justice Laoye Pooola to probe the accounts of the 33 local government areas and the 35 local council development areas of the state from January 2018 to May 2019.

Most worthy of note is his administration’s plan to launch a 20-year development agenda to save the state from underwhelming performance as revealed during the close of a two-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and senior aides. This is indeed thinking outside of the box and such commitment to long-term planning should be embraced by leaders at all strata of governance in the country.