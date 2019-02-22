The Big 5: Five feared dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kano; Gunmen attack Osinbajo’s convoy in Ilorin | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Court of appeal clears Zamfara APC candidates for elections

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside a decision of the Federal High Court which affirmed the exclusion of the All Progressives Congress candidates in Zamfara State from the forthcoming general elections, Premium Times has learned. The lower court presided by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on January 25 ruled that INEC was right to have excluded the APC from the elections.

I won’t resign – INEC chairman Yakubu

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said he has no reason to resign from office. The chairman said this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja. “I am not under any pressure. Will I consider resign? I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever. The Commission will do the job that is there for us to do.”

Five feared dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kano

According to Punch, five persons have lost their lives following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and those of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kofa village of the Bebeji Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The PDP supporters who were said to be loyalists of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso took on their APC counterparts said to be loyalists of a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibril, in the bloody clash which also left many injured and some houses burnt.

Abia PDP accuses APC of plots to rig elections

The Abia State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, has accused some lecturers from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike of allegedly conniving with the All Progressives Congress in the state to rig the forthcoming elections. Onuigbo, who spoke in Umuahia on Thursday, the state capital, alleged that the APC had perfected plans to use lecturers from the school working as returning officers to rig the PDP out of power.

Gunmen attack Osinbajo’s convoy in Ilorin

Unknown gun men reportedly attacked the convoy of the Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Isale Aluko area of Ilorin late Thursday afternoon during which no fewer than four persons reportedly sustained injuries. According to a report from the Vanguard, the long convoy of the vice president was attacked by political thugs allegedly hiding from the corner of one of the compounds and fired gun shots at the convoy.