Article

The Big 5: Five feared dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kano; Gunmen attack Osinbajo’s convoy in Ilorin | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Court of appeal clears Zamfara APC candidates for elections

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside a decision of the Federal High Court which affirmed the exclusion of the All Progressives Congress candidates in Zamfara State from the forthcoming general elections, Premium Times has learned. The lower court presided by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on January 25 ruled that INEC was right to have excluded the APC from the elections.

I won’t resign – INEC chairman Yakubu

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said he has no reason to resign from office. The chairman said this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja. “I am not under any pressure. Will I consider resign? I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever. The Commission will do the job that is there for us to do.”

Five feared dead as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kano

According to Punch, five persons have lost their lives following a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress and those of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kofa village of the Bebeji Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The PDP supporters who were said to be loyalists of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso took on their APC counterparts said to be loyalists of a former chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibril, in the bloody clash which also left many injured and some houses burnt.

Abia PDP accuses APC of plots to rig elections

The Abia State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, has accused some lecturers from the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike of allegedly conniving with the All Progressives Congress in the state to rig the forthcoming elections. Onuigbo, who spoke in  Umuahia on Thursday, the state capital, alleged that the APC had perfected plans to use lecturers from the school working as returning officers to rig the PDP out of power.

Gunmen attack Osinbajo’s convoy in Ilorin

Unknown gun men reportedly attacked the convoy of the Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo in Isale Aluko area of Ilorin late Thursday afternoon during which no fewer than four persons reportedly sustained injuries. According to a report from the Vanguard, the long convoy of the vice president was attacked by political thugs allegedly hiding from the corner of one of the compounds and fired gun shots at the convoy.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 21st of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:   Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The Late 5: Deportation of 723 Nigerians from Ghana disturbing – Presidency; Police arrest four over killing over Kwara APC members | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: 72.7m PVCs collected – INEC The Independent National Electoral Commission says 72, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

BREAKING: INEC pegs total PVC collected for 2019 elections at 72.8 million

The Independent National Electoral Commission has on Thursday revealed that a total of 72,775,502 million Nigerians have collected Permanent Voter Cards ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Saturday’s polls are about your future, come out and vote – Atiku appeals to Nigerians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said that Saturday’s rescheduled Presidential/National Assembly elections are about the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 21, 2019

Osinbajo speaks on reports of his alleged resignation from Buhari’s government

Following news making the rounds over his purported plan to resign from the Muhammadu Buhari-led government over his alleged exclusion from ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The teaser for Dimeji Ajibola’s new movie ‘Ratnik’ is the dystopian, action-thriller we deserve in 2019

After a seven year hiatus since the musical thriller Hoodrush was released, Dimeji Ajibola‘s new project is robust as it is quite ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail