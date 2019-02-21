The Big 5: Herdsmen attack Atagu community in Benue, kills 16; FG declares Friday public holiday, excludes bankers, others | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Imo, Lagos, Kano result sheets found in Gombe, Kwara, Oyo

Some result sheets for the presidential and National Assembly elections meant for Imohad been found missing by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The result sheets were subsequently discovered to be in Gombe and Ondo. Similarly, some results sheets meant for Gombe had been found in Imo State. The missing results sheets, as well as the ones that were mixed up, came to the fore when stakeholders examined sensitive electoral materials that were retrieved from different registration area centres in the state in Owerri on Tuesday.

JAMB considers postponement of 2019 examinations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is considering a postponement of this year’s entrance examination into higher institutions. The board also announced a postponement of the mock examination earlier scheduled for February 23. The postponement of the mock examination is due to the presidential and parliamentary elections which will hold the same day. The elections were postponed from February 16. State elections were also postponed from March 2 to 9.

No new date has been fixed for the mock examination.

Herdsmen attack Atagu community in Benue, kills 16

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Agatu community in Benue State on Wednesday and killed 16 people while many others were injured. In the renewed attack in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 persons were murdered in their sleep by the suspected Fulani herders.

According to a community source, the herdsmen attacked Ebete community under Usha ward of the Agatu Local Government Area of the state in the night.

We have completed configuration of smart card readers – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has completed the configuration of smart card readers. The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at the commission’s third press briefing after the postponement of the elections. On Wednesday at its second briefing, the commission said the configuring of the Smart Card Readers was 95 per cent done nationwide.

FG declares Friday public holiday, excludes bankers, others

The Federal Government has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a public holiday, in preparation for the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections. Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Bello Dambazau (retd), made the declaration in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement on Wednesday night by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, however, excluded bankers and those offering essential services across the nation.