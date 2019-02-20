Today’s Noisemakers: Juliet Kego, Osagie Alonge, Ogbeni Dipo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Una sure say all of us no need mental health checks/some wellness therapy/intervention/”deliverance, in this 2019, before May handover so we can reset our brains/mindsets/hearts? We no dey normal o! So many scamming folks in name of religion OR folks just like to be deceived?!🙄 — Juliet ‘Kego #SistersRock (@julietkego) February 20, 2019

The Bible promoted incest, yes? — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) February 20, 2019

Twitter doesn’t care who is right or wrong or who is lying or saying the truth. They just want to laugh. Don’t let your gist become entertainment. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 20, 2019

There are three kinds of companies: 1. Those who make things happen

2. Those who watch things happen

3. And those who wonder what happened. — Osagie Alonge (@OsaGz) February 20, 2019

So someone reported my tweet where I joked about cheating to my bf?

Cute 🤗 — Ada (@_usernametakn) February 20, 2019