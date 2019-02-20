The Late 5: NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku; N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Akwa Ibom state government launches Ibom Air

The Akwa Ibom state government has launched an airline which will commence flight operations after the staff training, test run and the regulatory authorities have certified it fit to fly in the Nigerian airspace. The airline known as Ibom Air was unveiled after several months of planning by the Akwa Ibom state government. The state government has reportedly disclosed that the airline would operate within Uyo-Lagos-Abuja routes.

Atiku alleges plans to postpone elections in three Northern states

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reported plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘use’ the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming elections in Borno, Adamawa and Kaduna states. Abubakar in a statement signed by a spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday, alleged that the plot was hatched at a closed-door meeting between the federal government and the three state governors in Abuja.

Nothing can stop elections from happening – INEC chairman tells international community

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that “only an Act of God” can stop the conduct of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly election slated for Saturday. Yakubu stated this in Abuja while addressing a cross-section of the diplomatic community and international election monitoring groups in Nigeria, for the 2019 General Election.

N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said N30, 500 would be paid as entitlements to corps members participating as ad-hoc staff in the election. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this Wednesday at the media briefing on the commission’s preparedness for the elections at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja. NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku Presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, NIP, Eunice Atuejide, has withdrawn from the race on Wednesday. She has also lent her voice in supporting PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar. ”I choose to fight for the benefit of every Nigerian on the side of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I cannot defend PDP for giving us bad leadership from 1999 to 2015, yet I cannot help but blame the APC for doing a much worse job from 2015 to 2019.” she said in a statement.