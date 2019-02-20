Article

The Late 5: NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku; N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Akwa Ibom state government launches Ibom Air

The Akwa Ibom state government has launched an airline which will commence flight operations after the staff training, test run and the regulatory authorities have certified it fit to fly in the Nigerian airspace. The airline known as Ibom Air was unveiled after several months of planning by the Akwa Ibom state government. The state government has reportedly disclosed that the airline would operate within Uyo-Lagos-Abuja routes.

Atiku alleges plans to postpone elections in three Northern states

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reported plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘use’ the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming elections in Borno, Adamawa and Kaduna states. Abubakar in a statement signed by a spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday, alleged that the plot was hatched at a closed-door meeting between the federal government and the three state governors in Abuja.

Nothing can stop elections from happening – INEC chairman tells international community

N30,500 to be paid to ad-hoc staff corps members – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said N30, 500 would be paid as entitlements to corps members participating as ad-hoc staff in the election. INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this Wednesday at the media briefing on the commission’s preparedness for the elections at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja.

NIP candidate Eunice Atuejide withdraws from race, supports Atiku

Presidential candidate of the National Interest Party, NIP, Eunice Atuejide, has withdrawn from the race on Wednesday. She has also lent her voice in supporting PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar. ”I choose to fight for the benefit of every Nigerian on the side of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I cannot defend PDP for giving us bad leadership from 1999 to 2015, yet I cannot help but blame the APC for doing a much worse job from 2015 to 2019.” she said in a statement.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

‘Lara and the Beat’ screens at the Pan African Film Festival

The 2019 Pan African Film Festival came to an end on Monday and it was a celebration of African cinema ...

Edwin Okolo February 20, 2019

Quddus King, Benita Nnachortam, Jekein Lato-Unah, Mary Edoro: Here is the Y!/YNaija 2019 New Establishment List

With each year, it becomes clearer to the editorial board at YNaija, the premium our annual New Establishment list places ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 20, 2019

Elections will hold in Borno, materials for Saturday polls already in States – Prof. Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the ballot papers, result sheets and other elections materials needed for the Presidential and National ...

Bernard Dayo February 20, 2019

The Big 5: Shettima dares Boko Haram after recent attack on convoy; Military has no role to play in the conduct of elections – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Shettima dares Boko Haram after attack on convoy Governor Kashim Shettima ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 19, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 19th of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:     The Late 5: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2019

The Late 5: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130; Ballot box snatchers will be punished according to the law – INEC chairman | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Death toll in Kajuru killings rises to 130 The death toll in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail