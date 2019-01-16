Article

The Big 5: New IGP to adopt new strategy in tackling security challenges; EFCC denies raiding home of CJN Onnoghen | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Following his inauguration as the new acting IGP of the police, Mohammed Adamu has said he will adopt a fresh strategy to tackle the insecurity challenges facing Nigeria. The new police chief said this Tuesday while speaking with State House correspondents after he was decorated with his new rank by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

British lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to reject the EU divorce deal struck between London and Brussels, in a historic vote that leaves Brexit hanging in the balance. MPs in parliament’s lower House of Commons voted by 432 to 202 to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s agreement with the EU.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday released the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of the general elections. The 33 pages document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja said Smart Card Readers (SCRs) and Permanent Voter Cards would be used for the February Polls. It also stated that separate queue shall be created between men and women, where the culture does not allow the mingling of men and women.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied raiding the home of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. The EFCC said in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, that the allegation which was circulated by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, was a blatant lie.

Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Tuesday condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome killing of dozens of innocent Nigerians by suspected bandits in Sokoto. Saraki who described the killings as worrisome and disheartening, stressed that the wanton loss of human lives that occurs in Zamfara was now making its way into Sokoto and other adjoining states in the North West zone, just as he called on security agencies to immediately secure the area and apprehend the perpetrators of the despicable acts.

 

