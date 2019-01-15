Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Ogbeni Dipo, Oby Ezekwesili and reactions to Falz’s hatred for transactional sex

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today.

Ogbeni Dipo

This has put a lot unspeakable ideas in my head. Hmm.

Oby Ezekwesili

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo January 15, 2019

Falz is allowed to hate transactional sex but it doesn’t change the fact that he is a misogynist

Falz’s new album Moral Instruction is out today, a mini-project distilled to address societal ills as purported on the album’s ...

Bernard Dayo January 14, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Toke Makinwa, Tonto Dikeh and more: the 10-Year Challenge celebrity edition

Trending today on social media is the 10-Year Challenge, a global buzz where people are posting pictures of themselves from ...

Bernard Dayo January 11, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: MI Abaga, Cindy, and reactions to Falz’s new music video for ‘Talk’

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor January 11, 2019

2019 Elections: INEC and the rest of us

The stage is set for an epic bout that will determine who will lead Nigeria for another four years. Political ...

Bernard Dayo January 10, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Teni, Olorisupergal and reactions to Aliko Dangote retaining position for Forbes’ 2019 list of richest men in Africa

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor January 10, 2019

Opinion: Why Teni was better than Peruzzi in 2018

I am certainly not a fan of any music award shows out of Nigeria presently, as most of them have ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail