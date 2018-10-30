The Big 5: You can’t deliver change in one term – Buhari; Presidency says challenging Buhari’s certificate in court is disgusting and other stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the change promised by his government was not an event but a process which will require more than one election cycle to fix and deliver.

The President represented by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola who disclosed this on Monday in Lagos while delivering the 75th anniversary business lecture of the Island Club gave the assurance that the fruits of the efforts his administration has made in fixing the country in the last three and a half years would soon begin to manifest. “It took more than one term and one election cycle of the Chairman of Island Club to build this hall just as it will require more than one election cycle to build the nation and deliver change,” the President said.

The Presidency on Monday described the decision of the opposition to challenge the eligibility of President Muhammadu Buhari to run for the nation’s top office next year without submitting his West African School Certificate (WASC).

As contained in a statement issued late Monday by Presidential Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the Presidency describing the effort as an old story and “waste of time,” because “we have the record of this and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr President.”

“As Femi Adesina stated clearly, it is a settled issue in the courts. To approach the court to pursue a matter long settled by the temple of justice is an abuse of the judicial system. It is shameful, disgusting and disgraceful,” he stressed.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has warned Chairmen of Boards of Parastatal Agencies to desist from actions of undue interference in the day to day activities of respective agencies and blatant disregard for extant regulations as such and sundry actions were ridiculing the government.

Giving the warning in Abuja on Monday, Mustapha who described the issues as recurring decimals said he had observed that most governing boards were yet to clearly understand their roles in the corporate governance of the organisations, stressing that government would not hesitate to enforce disciplinary actions on anyone who went contrary to the terms of the appointment.

“Imposing disciplinary measures on chief executives without recourse to laid down procedure and approval from supervision authorities and using the labour unions as agents of distraction in the parastatals, among others. We should desist from these actions and utterances that continue to ridicule the government,” he warned.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Monday called on government officials and political appointees to join the ongoing anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government, adding that agency will not condone corruption at any level of government.

Magu who noted that public service exists solely to serve the interest of the Nigerian public, said the culture of deep-rooted economic and financial crimes in the public service was one of the most fundamental problems facing the Nigeria nation.

“EFCC cannot fight corruption alone; Nigerians need to join us in this war in the interest of our collective survival.“We call on officials and employees of all government agencies to support our efforts and stay away from committing economic and financial crimes,’’ he said.

Following renewed violence and crisis in Kaduna, the Police says it has arrested 93 suspects actively responsible for the mayhem in some parts of state.

Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood while disclosing this in Abuja on Monday, said that some suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a traditional ruler, Agom Adara, Maiwada Raphael Galadima have also been arrested.

“43 of the suspects are being prosecuted as we speak, while 50 are currently in Police custody and investigation is ongoing to know the level of their involvement in the activity,” he said.

And stories from around the world:

The fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi on Monday criticized President Donald Trump’s response to his killing, urging him to set aside U.S. trade interests in the push for truth, and demanded Riyadh disclose more details to bring those who ordered it to justice. (Reuters)

The US Commerce Department on Monday targeted a Chinese tech company with restrictions to cut off access to US technology, saying the firm could harm US security. (AFP)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck New Zealand’s north island on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said, a tremor felt by thousands of people although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. (Reuters)

Following Sunday’s 5-1 defeat by Barcelona at Camp Nou, Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid have confirmed the sack of head coach Julen Lopetegui, after an emergency meeting of the board on Monday evening.

“He will be provisionally replaced by Santiago Solari, who will lead the first team starting tomorrow, Tuesday,” a statement on the club’s website read.

At least nine people were injured when a 30-year-old woman blew herself up in the centre of Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, the interior ministry says.

Describing the blast as a “terrorist explosion”, the ministry said the woman had had no previous known militant background. (BBC)