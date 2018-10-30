Call for Nominations for The Future Awards Africa 2018 closes in 2 days!

Africa’s biggest awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced that its 2018 call for nominations will close in two (2) days, October 31, 2018.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the awards stated that the nominees should be young people who had made significant strides, defying the odds within the year under consideration. The public is encouraged to nominate trailblazers from their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business, professional service to media, and entertainment for the year in view.

The 13th edition will have a two-day activity focused on engaging youth in different industries from women conferences to technology and innovation. This will further continue to create a strong network for youth to support one another in the leadership space.

Do you know of someone who deserves to be recognised for his or her work in Nigeria?

Click here to view the categories up for public nominations and to nominate: awards.thefutureafrica.com/nominate

 

Nomination closes October 31, 2018 by 5pm.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor October 30, 2018

Spectranet bags 4G LTE ISP Award, maintains market position

For its unwavering contributions to delivering reliable internet connectivity and innovative products to Nigerian homes and businesses, foremost internet service ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Stephen Keshi Stadium to host opening match of the 3rd Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

The ultra-Modern Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been picked as the venue of the opening match for this year’s ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League begins in Abuja and Enugu

The 2018 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League started on Sunday, October 28, with an abridged format, dunking off in two ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Africa’s largest short video community, Vskit hosts first talent conference

Vskit, Africa’s largest short video community with over 3 million users hosted its First Talent Conference in Lagos Nigeria. The ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Learn how to build an empire with award-winning shoe designer, Nicholas Kirkwood

In the last decade, Kirkwood’s designs have gone from cult appeal to entering a wider consciousness and proving instantly recognisable. ...

Sponsor October 29, 2018

Korede Bello, Kemi “Lala” Akindoju, others take part in Union Bank’s Edu360 fair

Union Bank recently held the first edition of its annual education fair, Edu360 in Lagos. Stakeholders from across the education ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail