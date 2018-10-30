Spectranet bags 4G LTE ISP Award, maintains market position

For its unwavering contributions to delivering reliable internet connectivity and innovative products to Nigerian homes and businesses, foremost internet service provider, Spectranet 4GLTE has been adjudged 4GLTE internet service provider of the year by the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA).

Spectranet earned the recognition at the 2018 edition of the awards, an initiative of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), which is aimed at celebrating the continued growth and success of the Information, Communication and Technology marketplace and focus on exceptional and innovative performance within the industry.

Spectranet amassed the highest number of votes, thus defeating four other brands listed in the category to clinch the recognition.

Speaking at the presentation, Executive Secretary, Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Ajibola Oludecommended Spectranet for its consistency in deploying innovative internet services and products to deepen 4G LTE rollout in Nigeria.

“Spectranet 4G LTE has performed excellently well this year, beyond what they did last year. The brand has been consistent in deepening 4G LTE penetration in Nigeria. The enormous investments devoted to the propagation of 4G services in Nigeria by Spectranet influenced ATCON’s decision to recognise the brand with the same award for the second year running.

“ATCON doesn’t just give awards without tact. Also, we recognise innovative performers in the Information, Communication and Technology marketplace beyond our members – telecommunication companies. We found Spectranet worthy of the recognition and we would like to urge the brand to keep up the good work as we seek to address several challenges in thecountry’s technology landscape.Through collective efforts of players and regulators, the industry will transcend to enviable heights.”

Commenting on the recognition, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, Ajay Awasthi thanked NTITA and stressed the brand’s resolve to improve on its efforts to effect advancement in the information, communication and technology industry and offer more value to customers.

“We are particularly grateful to Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards for creating a transparent platform to recognise the efforts of players, businesses and regulators in the information, communication and technology sector of the nation’s economy. Last year, we picked this award. NTITA has found the brand worthy of recognition yet again. Perhaps there is something special that Spectranet is offering in the ICT landscape.

“At Spectranet, we have a legacy in terms of understanding customer’s behaviours and working towards delivering what our customers want.As a customer-centric brand with significant investments in service delivery, customer security and commitment, we will intensify efforts to step up our offerings and give customers super value for money.”

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.