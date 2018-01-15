[The Church Blog] Apostle Suleman alleges Benue killings are sponsored (WATCH)

Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries began 2017 in controversial circumstances.

It all started around January 2017 after a video of the clergyman went viral on the internet. In the clip of a message preached in his church on the 15th of January, he let all fire and fury lose as he told his congregation to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to the church premises.

It wasn’t long after, that attempts by men of the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest him for inciting violence was stopped by Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose.

A series of press releases, police cases, statements, allegations, an honorary award, and of course, the Stephanie Otobo sex scandal followed afterwards. Not forgetting the end of the year gift of 4 million naira to Libya returnees. All in the space of one year.

Another video has been released on the internet which is definitely on its way to becoming viral on the internet and is a clip from a message preached on Sunday, 14th January 2017. In the video, he spoke bitterly and expressed grievances about the killings in Benue and the rather nonchalant attitude by the government in addressing the issue.

According to him, “When something happens once, it can be termed an accident. When it happens twice, it can be seen as a coincidence, When it happens thrice, it is a program. When it happens a fourth time, it is an agenda. It happens a fifth time, it definitely has sponsors”. He thereafter ended the sermon by leading his church members in a series of violent prayers against the sponsors of the Benue killings and several other attacks in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

This video should not exactly carry much weight but we have seen this pattern before. Similar timing, similar issues. A part of us thinks history is about to repeat itself for Apostle Suleman, another part thinks it’s just a mere coincidence.

Meanwhile, we are here for all these. We’ll just watch and see how this would eventually turn out.