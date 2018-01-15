The Late 5: Outbreak of ‘bleeding eye fever’, Buhari’s meeting with Ortom and other top stories

These are top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Cattle breeders are proposing measures to tackle the herdsmen-farmers clashes in which many have died.

Their umbrella organisation, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), is demanding:

compensation for its members;

immediate disarmament of militants; and

justice for those who died in clashes.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari today met with the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom and other stakeholders from the state – in a bid to resolve the crisis sparked by the herdsmen killings.

President Buhari called on the government and people of Benue to exercise restraint following the recent attacks by herdsmen on some communities, assuring that all the perpetrators of violence in the state will be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said all those involved in the conflict that culminated in loss of lives would not escape justice, “including any illegally armed militia in the state”.

“I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your country men. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation,’’ he said.

Also, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has denied receiving any letter from Ortom, warning him of the attacks planned by herdsmen.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, his spokesman, Osinbajo expressed shock over the governor’s claims, which he described as a “terrible falsehood”.

The Federal Government has summoned Stuart Symington, United States ambassador to Nigeria, over Donald Trump’s usage of “shithole” to describe some countries.

The US president had questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from “shithole countries” such as Haiti and African nations.

The comment was reportedly made in the Oval Office.

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is scheduled to meet with the US ambassador Monday.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is among 14, 771 persons expected to receive honours at the 7th convocation of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Adamu, NOUN’s Vice-Chancellor, has said.

The former president is expected to receive a doctorate in Christian Theology, Adamu said at a news briefing on the institution’s 2018 convocation scheduled for Jan. 20 at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He said that Obasanjo would be considered for an appointment as a facilitator or supervisor as PhD is the least qualification for one to teach in the institution.

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has urged the Federal Government as well as military authorities to make the welfare of both serving and retired military personnel top priority.

He said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, after laying a wreath at the National Arcade to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Ekiti State government has barred the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi and others from holding public offices in Ekiti.

According to a White Paper released by Ekiti State Government, the former governor was barred from holding a public office in the state for 10 years.

The top five foreign stories that drove conversation today.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade came down on US President Donald Trump for his reported “shithole” comments in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday. Trump has, however, reacted: Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018 I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Ryan Giggs has been appointed as the new manager of Wales, the Football Association of Wales announced Monday.

The FAW confirmed the Manchester United legend’s appointment through Twitter with a short film of a Wales shirt having the name ‘Giggs’ pressed into it, with an accompanying caption of #CroesoGiggsy (Welcome Giggsy).

An outbreak of ‘bleeding eye fever’ which experts fear could be very deadly has killed three and may have infected dozens, new reports suggest.

The outbreak comes after ten African countries were put on alert for signs of the plague after an outbreak in Madagascar last year – caused by the microbe which wiped out 50 million in Europe during the Black Death.

Health experts are now monitoring the outbreak of a mystery viral haemorrhagic fever in Uganda, after a nine-year-old girl died.

Another outbreak is also being monitored in South Sudan – with three already having died in Eastern Lakes State.

Up to 60 people are now being tested by experts from the Sudanese health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Early reports suggested that the mystery illness might be Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, which is fatal in up to 40% of cases.

French actress Catherine Deneuve has apologised to sexual assault victims who may have been upset by a letter she signed in a newspaper last week arguing that the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment had spiraled out of control.

One hundred prominent French women put their names to the text published in Le Monde on January 9 defending men’s “freedom to pester” women. The letter sparked an angry response from many feminists around the world.

On starting the Australian Open, seven-time grand slam champion couldn’t replicate last year’s success at Melbourne Park and was upset by a resurgent Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-5 on what was a difficult day for Americans on the first day of the year’s first major.

“This is, like, a new year,” Venus Williams, who was seeking to become the oldest grand slam winner in tennis history, told reporters.

“You can’t live in the previous year. It’s impossible.

“I don’t think I played a bad match. She just played above and beyond. I just have to give her credit for that.”