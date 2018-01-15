[The Media Blog] David Oyelowo to star in Les Misérables miniseries

David Oyelowo will star in BBC One’s upcoming six-part miniseries of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, along with Golden Globe nominee and theatre veteran Dominic West. Andrew Davies’ non-musical adaptation of Hugo’s novel will feature West as Jean Valjean with Oyelowo as Javert. Tom Shankland will direct the multi-part event that will begin shooting in February with air dates to be announced.

“To play an iconic role like Javert is any actor’s dream, but to play it as written by Andrew Davies goes beyond my wildest dreams.” David Oyelowo said to the BBC.

Set in France at a time of civil unrest, the miniseries version of Les Misérable is expected to explore the relationship between Valjean and Javert more closely than ever before. In addition to Oyelowo and West, the cast will feature Lilly Collins as Fantine, Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, Olivia Colman as Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor ad Marius and Erin Kellyman as Eponine. Along with three other projects he is either starring in; Civil rights era “Arc of Justice”, Blumhouse film “Only You” which he is executive producing and crime based thriller comedy ‘Gringo’, Oyelowo is about to have himself a very busy year. We cannot wait to see where these