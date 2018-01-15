Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Osi Suave, others [The #SexDoll Edition]

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Miss Incredible

This might be true though, because eventually the guy might want to go back to a “woman” for real life companionship but his previous “relationship” with a doll though. [We can discuss this].

A counter argument:

2. Stylish

For being fine, yes.

For not getting an STD, yes.

For always being in the mood, No. It’s inanimate, it cannot breathe. It cannot have mood. However, it might mean that the doll is always readily available.

For not taking his money… that depends on when it is a complete doll without batteries.

Similarly…

And this…

And more:

3. Gator

Ok, this one says he will continue to masturbate until he acquires the money to buy a sex doll.

Then, he continues with the expenses and emotional ‘attachments’ of having a girlfriend. Really?

I think we should outline why we need a real human being in the first place. Maybe, that will inconspicuously outline the supposed advantages of a sex doll.

But…

4. Motho

Well… this is just a religious point of view.

5. Oladeji Raymond

There’s really no comparison.

Every coin has two sides.

6. KraksTV

7. Kabelo

White Supremacy?

How do you input unnecessary meanings into such things?

Besides, these things are mostly imported. No Aba made yet.

8. Yoli

Subbing broke guys?

9. Philani

These guys!

10. Porsche

Good question!

11. Nkem

Exactly.

Do more, not complain that guys might now prefer dolls.

