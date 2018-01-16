The Big 5: Ortom rejects cattle colonies, Lassa Fever resurfaces, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has insisted that the state has no land for the establishment of cattle colonies for Fulani herdsmen.

The Federal Government had proposed cattle colonied but Ortom said the size of the land required for the proposed cattle colonies was not available in Benue.

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has said hate speeches and killings n the country is pushing it towards another civil war.

He added that Nigeria may not be so lucky to come out of a second civil war.

A new video released by terrorist group, Boko Haram has shown the remaining Chibok girls saying they would never return home.

A group of about 12 girls and young women, some of whom are holding babies, are seen in the video.

The rivalry between Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose and his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi has taken a new dimension, as the former has barred the latter from holing public offices in the state.

The Fayose administration accepted the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry to bar Fayemi from holding public offices in Ekiti State and other parts of Nigeria for 10 years.

Ebonyi state government has confirmed the death of a doctor and a nurse from a renewed Lassa fever outbreak in the state.

And stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump has said he was “totally misrepresented” by those saying he used the term “shithole” to describe African nations last week.

Trump also said the allegation was hurting efforts to strike a deal to protect so-called Dreamer immigrants.

On the eve of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sentencing for sexually abusing girls in his care, American gymnast Simone Biles has come forward to say me, too.

“I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” she said Monday afternoon in a Twitter post with the hashtag #MeToo.

“There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault.”

Police said an explosion has torn through three adjacent homes in Belgium’s northern port town of Antwerp and injured up to 20 people.

Antwerp police said in a statement late Monday that most of the injuries were slight. Authorities rescued seven people from under the rubble.

A pair of suicide bombers shattered three months of relative calm in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, killing more than two dozen people and apparently signaling that the Islamic State has not been completely uprooted from Iraq.

The twin bombings erupted around sunrise in busy Tayran Square, in the heart of the country’s capital.

A new feature in the Google Arts & Culture app reveals how your selfie may resemble a historical painting.

The app went viral this weekend after users discovered the entertaining feature that analyzes your face and matches it to historical artwork. The app pulls from Google’s digital collection of artworks from museums around the world.