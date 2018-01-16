Entertainment Roundup: Here’s your first look at the gloomy Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale | More stories

Here’s your first look at season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale

Following Offred’s (Elisabeth Moss) failed attempt to escape Gilead, we see her gagged and later reunited with Nick (the father of her unborn child) in this new season.

We also see Moira (Samira Wiley) and Luke (O.T Fagbenle) in a safer Canada while we also get glimpses into the colonies.

The Handmaid’s Tale has won series of awards from the Emmys to Golden Globe for Best Drama Series.

And we have our first endorsement for the year…

Unity Bank has signed Adekunle Gold as its ambassador and the singer took to Instagram to share the news:

ENDORSED IN GOLD. A post shared by Unity Bank Plc (@unitybankplc) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:24am PST

#InCaseYouMissedIt: Davido made music with Cassper Nyovest

It was a union made in SoundcityMVP heaven!

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest who was in Lagos last weekend to receive his Best Hip Hop award hooked up with Davido to make a track that Davido has described as a “classic”.

Davido who had major wins in 2017 is set to kick off the year with this “classic” and although a release date has not been announced, we’re definitely keeping fingers crossed.

Listen to snippets from the track here:

Classic or can’t say yet?