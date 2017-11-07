[The Church Blog] Pastor Adeboye weighs in on the tithing controversy trending on Social Media

The General Overseer worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye has lent his voice on the recent argument on social media as regards Tithing. This was done during a sermon series titled Breaking Forth at the National Headquarters of the RCCG at Ebute Metta last Sunday.

During the sermon, Pastor Adeboye reacted to a statement by OAP, Daddy Freeze who had said it is biblical to use tithe in order to buy alcohol in the house of God.

In his words;

“Avoid divine curse like a plague, somebody showed me something on the internet on the question of paying tithe or not and the fellow said tithe is supposed to be used to buy alcohol and drink in the church. Now you know who is talking, even mad people will not come to church to drink alcohol, no matter how crazy that fellow is. Ask him to come to church and drink beer, he will tell you that he is not that crazy because even in his madness, he knows that it is the house of God and he will refuse to do such thing. But, this fellow said otherwise that tithe ought to be used to drink alcohol. I know who is talking and I did not want to worry myself about such person. But please do not let anybody get you into trouble by attracting God’s curse to yourself, please pay your tithe. I have said it before and I will say it again and again, if your physical father curses you, it can be canceled by your spiritual father, if your spiritual father curses you it can be canceled by the general overseer, if your General Overseer curses you, you can fast and pray to your father in heaven but if God curses you, where will you go?, he asked.”

Whilst some people think he shouldn’t have bothered reacting to it, others think it was a good move, while others say he did not fully address the issue.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.

