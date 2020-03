by Yanmife A.

I have a limited number of guests allowed to visit me at home; I have had this cap for several years.

This time around, I struck out the names of guests I don’t want to entertain. Guests that take more of my resources than they deserve.

Fear.

Panic.

And social media-induced anxiety.

Now that they are off the guest list, I can practice more love that I and those around me need at these critical times.