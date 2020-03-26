UltimateLoveNG: Oh No! COVID-19 prompts early check out in the Love Pad

As a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in attempt to contain the spread of the virus, it was announced on Tuesday all across social media platforms that the Ultimate Love reality TV show would be cut down by a week, leaving just this week for the entirety of the remaining program.

In retrospect, most of the show’s processes would have to be sped up, including the check out of two couples earlier scheduled to hold this Sunday, as well as the selection of the Ultimate Couple which was slated for April 5th.

On Wednesday afternoon, the love guests received a letter from Aunty, instructing them to get ready for an impromptu event. They were not given details of these events, just instructions. The housemates thus became uneasy with the bizarre instructions requested of them.

The letter instructed that the nominated couples pack their luggage and bring it out of the room – a task reminiscent of the Sunday activities before the check out show. It became increasingly obvious to the housemates what was about to happen.

That evening, the check out show was held within the Love Pad, which saw to the eviction of ObiEbi and PreshDavid. With five couples left to compete for the grand prize, ObiEbi and PreshDavid were sent off with N100.000, and N200.000 cash prizes respectively along with other prizes. It was an emotional send forth; one that avows the gravity of this coronavirus issue here in the country.

The five finalists in the house are Bolanle and Arnold (Bolar), Rosie and Kachi (Roksie), Theresa and Iyke (Iykeresa), Chris and Chris Ville (DoubleChris) as well as Chiddy Banks and Sylvia (Chivia). The disparity among all five of these couples and the entertainment value they brought to the show sure makes for a dramatic finale.

In the end, it’s up to the fans to decide who they believe the Ultimate Couple is.