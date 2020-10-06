The death of a promising career: Lil Frosh axed by DMW over abuse allegations | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely a 13 days after he was signed, Nigerian entertainer, Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh has been kicked out of the Davido Music Worldwide label.

Lil Frosh was accused of beating his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille, by her brother and manager, Michael. Michael had gone to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to narrate the series of events; stating that Lil Frosh had been assaulting his sister for a while now. He attached pictures of his sister looking battered and bruised to his thread.

Soon after, the news was made public that Davido’s music label, Davido Music Worldwide, had terminated their contract with the young artiste, Lil Frosh, following the troubling allegations.

Davido released the statement on his social media platforms to announce the decision.

“In light of the recent allegations made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu aka Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour,” it read in part.

Lil Frosh, legally known as Sanni Goriola, got officially signed into DMW a few days ago, on the 24th of September 2019, after leaving his former label “Aloma Music Worldwide” for what he termed “irreconcilable differences”.

The actions taken by Davido and his label is quite commendable. The statement made it clear the label did not condone the abuse of women and kicking Lil Frosh out of the label proved that it was more than mere words. DMW label just signed their first female artiste, Liya, and it is reassuring to know that she’s in a label that cares for her and looks out for women. This action also shows that Davido is committed to being progressive and empowering women.

These stars must be lauded in situations when they do the right things. This is one of them. Well Done, Davido.