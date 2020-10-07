Wizkid clashes with Buhari’s aide over #EndSARS, Ogun appoints BBNaija’s Laycon as Youth Ambassador | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Ogun State government has appointed the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Season 5, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba, popularly known as Laycon, as the Ogun State Youth Ambassador; gifting a sum of N5m and a three-bedroom bungalow to the BBNaija winner.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Tuesday while playing host to Laycon in his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, the state capital. The governor while congratulating Laycon on his success at the reality show, added that Laycon demonstrated the “Omoluabi” virtue the Yoruba people are known for.

He said, “We are not only celebrating you but we have also decided to make you the Youth Ambassador of Ogun State.”

Buhari to present N13.09tn 2021 appropriation bill to N’Assembly on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to present the 2021 N13.09 trillion Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly for necessary approval, on Thursday.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on Tuesday during plenary by Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

“May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the joint session, please, accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard,” part of the letter read.

Buhari’s aide, Wizkid exchange words on Twitter

Multiple-award-winning singer, Wizkid, and Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, have engaged in a heated exchange of words on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

On Sunday, the afrobeat entertainer had admonished the President for wishing U.S President, Donald Trump a “quick recovery from COVID-19” amid the security tension in Nigeria. In his tweet, Wizkid described him as an “old man” who should be paying attention to issues in the country rather than in the United States.

“Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid When he grows up, he might learn respect,” Onochie said in reaction to Wizkid’s statements.’

In a swift reply, Wizkid slammed Onochie for making such utterance about age, saying she should be “ashamed of herself.”

Minister orders investigation into ‘N2.67bn school feeding fraud’

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the alleged N2.67 billion fraud linked to the school feeding programme of Federal Government Colleges across the country.

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, had earlier revealed in September that the money paid to some Federal Colleges for school feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown ended up in private bank accounts.

Although Adamu had initially distanced his ministry from the allegation, a statement issued on Friday by Ben Bem Goong, Director of Press and Public Relations, said the minister had ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter.

NCDC confirms 118 new COVID-19 cases

118 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-41

Rivers-19

Osun-17

Nasarawa-13

Kaduna-5

Anambra-5

Edo-3

Ogun-3

Kwara-3

Ondo-3

Katsina-2

Niger-2

Plateau-1

Akwa Ibom-1 59,583 confirmed

51,308 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/M0xT0c8UXh — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 6, 2020