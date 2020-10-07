Accepting vs Trying | The Daily Vulnerable

by Guest Contributor

The willingness to accept undesirable outcomes is important. It’s vital to our mental health.

But it’s also important to make changes when they’re needed. Otherwise, we’d all be living in the wilderness like our ancestors did, struggling to find food and shelter, watching half our children die before adulthood, etc.

Life is better now, because enough people decided it could be better. Enough people weren’t willing to merely accept things as they were.

Accept what can’t be changed, but be sure first that it can’t be changed. Often we can’t be sure until we’ve tried. I mean really tried (because sometimes saying that we “tried” is merely an excuse to not try).