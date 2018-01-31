Every film buff knows the Sundance film festival is always a useful precursor for the films that will dominate the conversation in the coming year. And although the festival is over now, this year had a promising slate of female filmmakers (Sara Colangelo, Alexandria Bombach, Isold Uggadóttir, Sandi Tan) and there was also the memorable breakout horror hit: Hereditary.

Maybe this is the time to take horror films more seriously. Jordan Peele’s low-budget horror flick Get Out created an interesting buzz at Sundance last year. And now, look at it: four nominations at this year’s Academy Awards (Best Picture, Lead Actor, Best Director and Original Screenplay). Others like It Follows, The Babadook, and The Witch have also been launched from Sundance. But Hereditary, directed by Ari Aster, is a different kind of monster. After terrifying Sundance audiences, it’s been tipped by critics as the “scariest movie of the year.” On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 100% rating.

Hereditary stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne as the parents of a family dealing with grief. As they dig deeper into their ancestry, they start to fear about what they might have inherited. The film’s first trailer gives us a tease of what’s to come and it includes ants, a headless pigeon and someone on fire

This is the first feature-length film from writer-director Ari Aster. As a horror buff, I’m looking forward to this Sundance offering when it premieres in cinemas on June 8. You can watch the trailer below.