And Nollywood Comedy Central presents the 200 Million trailer, directed by August Udoh (Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo) and sponsored by the Snow Microfinance Bank. 200 Million is your average, star-driven comedy with actual comic personalities. But I’d like to vent on the star-driven part. Like, can’t Nollwood do a decent comedy without putting half of Lagos?

Owen Gee, the stand-up comedian who has dipped in and out of public fame over the years, stars as a (coughs) fraudster in London until he gets caught by the police. The trailer doesn’t feel particularly cohesive, though. Scatterbrained scenes show meme king Odunlade Adekola and Woli Arole as preachers, taking cover from robbers? Chigurl Omeruah and Mercy Aigbe making a deliberate mess of the English language, and Basorge Tariah (Basorge Tariah who??????? Has anyone heard about him until now?), making a calm phone call in a car that I have no idea about.

Out in cinemas on March 30 (Good Friday), 200 Million is set for a strategic, Easter box office recoup, and also features a cast of Daniel Lloyd, Frank Songs, Alibaba Akpobome, Kiki Omeli, Samuel Ajibola, Saeed Funky Mallam, Lepacious Bose and Yaw. Watch the trailer below