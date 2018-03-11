[The Film Blog] The best thing about the trailer for “The Eve” is all the male eye candy

Warning: this review will mostly be shallow and will appeal to straight women and gay men. But the rest of you are welcome to stay because where else will you get the sauce? So first, Tosin Igho’s upcoming film The Eve is a romantic comedy that’s unsurprisingly flat on story. Nollywood has made so much movies in this genre post-The Wedding Party that creativity died a long time ago.

That said, a quick Google search into Tosin Igho’s background revealed that he has participated in innocuous internet nudity, therefore making him a judge on matters of male objectification. Since Kunle Remi displayed his globular butt in a sex scene in Moses Iwang’s Alter Ego, he has gone ahead to become an unexpected sex symbol. In the trailer for The Eve, he and Funsho (Adeolu Adefarasin) are close friends. No surprise there. Adeolu is also a legitimate ogle-worthy specimen that first came to our attention in the Ndani TV flagship show Skinny Girl in Transit. As Funsho, he’s the one of the principal characters around which the story takes shape.

Engaged to his longtime girlfriend Yewande (Beverly Naya), whom he’s set to marry, he becomes unexpectedly tangled with Alero who blissfully thinks he’s a single man. Funsho and his other friends, characters played by Efa Iwara and Mawuli Gavar of the Devil in the Detail fame are the real thirst traps. Mawuli is quite something, isn’t he? Towards the end of the trailer, we see him shirtless in a blink-and-you-miss-it shot, tall in his hunky glory.

To my surprise, there’s actually a widely-published, cultural documentation on the quadruplet – Kunle, Adeolu, Efa, Mawuli – and their collective hotness in The Eve. The film, which is a Cut24 production, also features John Okafor, Meg Otanwa, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odunsanya, Uche Nwaefuna, Toni Tones, and Mr. Ibu. Produced by Hauwa Allahbura, The Eve will first premiere at the Day Dream Pool Club, Landmark Towers on March 24, and then a cinema opening on March 29. You can check out the trailer below