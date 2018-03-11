The Mushin child rapper with ryhmes for days; the Black woman who shattered Stanford’s glass ceiling | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

For Women

Read women.

Cite women.

Credit women. Teach women.

Publish women.

Present women. Acknowledge women.

Award women.

Amplify women. Hire women.

Support women.

Promote women. Hear women.

Believe women.

Follow women. Pay women.

Pay women.

Pay women. #IWD2018 — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) March 8, 2018

Not everytime Netflix and Chill

Some girls distance themselves from girls and choose to be friends with guys just to avoid drama and gossips. For her chilling with boys doesn't mean she's sleeping with them ✋ — 💀IGGY💀 (@ItsTheRealBizZ) March 9, 2018

Sisters United

This is literally the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today. In my own Nigeria 😍 Women supporting women. Together we’ll take down the patriarchy and the #unfortunatemen who thrive in it pic.twitter.com/Ua5cXFZV4w — Nigerian Feminist (@NewAfricann) March 7, 2018

Deconstructing Nigerians and their politicians in a proverb

The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe because its handle was made of wood and they thought it was one of them. – Anonymous — Kandyce (@o_omorh) March 7, 2018

Mushin to Mavens?

So earlier today I went to mushin to do some business and these boys came to us but chased him away Cos I didn’t have extra cash with me but suddenly he started doing this 👇🏿👇🏿@KraksTV @Gidi_Traffic @Omojuwa @Osi_Suave @iam_Davido @wizkidayo @olamide_YBNL @izzlax pls RT pic.twitter.com/Y3mkULknwz — Aremu 🙅🏿‍♂️👱🏿‍♂️🤴🏿 (@AW_Fayemi) March 6, 2018

Faith of Alakija

Interviewer: How did you make your money? American Billionaire: Real Estate. French Billionaire: Restaurants. Italian Billionaire: Fashion Industry. Nigerian Billionaire: Na God. — Usman Shamaki (@aushamaki) March 7, 2018

Picture this…

Saw this random dude outside my office and he offered to draw me under 5mins.

His name is Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/hCiZQnmKIW — Sulayman Abu-bakr (@NupeMufasa) March 7, 2018

Handling tailors the Lagos way

My Tailor called me on Thurs that she lost my clothe.

I said "Okay".

Went there with one big bag Saturday morning, packed all the clothes on her machine that she was working on.

She called now that she has found my clothe & will send it. I wasn't born in lagos to be stupid. — Dr. (@Steadi_lady) March 6, 2018

Ohh the days of song books!

I'm in a bus in Enugu, Call My Name by Styl plus starts playing on the radio, the lady in front starts singing, everybody else joins in at the chorus.

One of the most beautiful things I've ever seen.

Legends pic.twitter.com/XHDMbJsX7C — bigheadeddude (@bigheadeddudes) March 4, 2018

The road to success

Remember: Jordan Peele says he quit writing “Get Out” 20 different times. And then he finished it. And then he won the Oscar. — Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) March 5, 2018

AND MORE…

Still on (Black) Women’s Day

Don't let this picture go unnoticed! Retweet pic.twitter.com/pFPuOrp44T — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 4, 2018

Another glass ceiling smashed

Congratulations to Stanford neurosurgeon, Dr. Odette Harris, on her recent promotion to Professor of Neurosurgery, making her the first African-American female Professor of #Neurosurgery in the country! #ILookLikeASurgeon pic.twitter.com/waniHuGR0F — StanfordNeurosurgery (@TopNeuroDocs) March 7, 2018

How else should chats start, biko?

Imagine dating someone who starts chat with "hey" — ⓇⒺⓎ and 12 others (@fonmand) March 7, 2018

As opposed,”Oh fearless Leader, I greet you this auspicious day”? 😂 https://t.co/1zX5RR9mFG — Dayo (@_Abdul_Malik) March 7, 2018

The secret to beautiful relationships

I met this guy 9 years ago, he was always on the phone with his girlfriend (now wife) whenever he's free. I've been here with this guy for 7 days and he's still always on the phone with his wife (girlfriend then). Find the right person and everyday will seem like the first day — Arinze Odira (@CaptainArinze) March 4, 2018

The naira still getting pounded

£45 is NGN22,529.02. It hits you hard. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) March 6, 2018

Farewell, Davide

A minute's silence will be observed before every UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @EuropaLeague game this week in honour of @acffiorentina and Italy defender Davide Astori, who died suddenly at the weekend at the age of 31. pic.twitter.com/8Bni0bXwYC — UEFA (@UEFA) March 5, 2018