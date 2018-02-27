Falz’s debut, late-year concert The Falz Experience might have gone, but its memory is still reverberating through pop culture, and the singer is trying to capitalise on this zeitgeist by repackaging the experience now for cinema. The well-attended, successful concert had a compelling opening sequence that depicted the rapper split across multiple personalities – the preacher, the lawyer, the waiter, and the bahd guy persona – all tinged with a familiar, unmistakable blend of humour and accent.

Falz Experience The Movie is scripted by Dami Elebe of the Ndani TV hit web show Skinny Girl in Transit, and the just-released trailer strings Falz and his personas and riffs off on scenes from his 2017 concert. I’m guessing that the purpose of this unprecedented concert-movie project is to better develop Falz in those characters, forming a cohesive narrative and possibly drop a clue to a sophomore concert?

I’m only thinking. Piggybacking off his Jenifa’s Diaries fame for which he won Best Actor in a Comedy at the 2016 AMVCA, his foray into Nollywood has sought to replicate his comic charm, but this is not a particularly strong indicator of spectrum and range. Hollywood actor James Franco, by contrast, has considerably shown that there’s more to him than his effervescent, comical schtick, playing Harry Osborne in Spider-Man (2002), Scott Smith in the biographical film Milk (2008), and the sci-fi film Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011).

At best, Falz’s upcoming offering is a rehash dipped in cinema culture. And you are in luck if you weren’t at the concert. Distributed by Filmone, Falz Experience The Movie will open in cinemas on March 2, and you can watch the trailer below.