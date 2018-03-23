UK production company Working Title has optioned Oyinkan Braithwaite’s slasher satire My Sister, The Serial Killer for film. The novel is Braithwaite’s debut, and follow a Nigerian woman whose younger sister has an inconvenient habit of killing her boyfriends. The Darkest Hour producer optioned the book and will produce it with Big Talk’s Nira Park and Rachael Prior. It’s early days and a screenwriter has not been set but Working Title loved the book’s potential.
The darkly comedic story, which has been buzzing in publishing circles, was previously snapped up by U.S. publisher Doubleday as part of a significant five-figure advance and is set to hit shelves later this year. Atlantic will publish in the UK. Braithwaite is a graduate of Creative Writing and Law from Kingston University who worked as an assistant editor at Nigerian publishing house Kachifo. In 2016, she was finalist for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize.
Here’s a synopsis for the novel:
“Korede is bitter. How could she not be? Her sister, Ayoola, is many things: the favourite child, the beautiful one, possibly sociopathic. And now Ayoola’s third boyfriend in a row is dead. Korede’s practicality is the sister’s saving grace. She know the best solutions for cleaning blood, the trunk of her car is big enough for a body and she keeps Ayoola from posting pictures of her dinner to Instagram when she should be mourning her “missing” boyfriend. Not that she gets any credit. A kind, handsome doctor at the hospital where Korede works is the bright spot in her life. She dreams of the day when he will realize they are perfect for each other. But one day Ayoola shows up to the hospital uninvited and he takes notice. When he asks for Ayoola’s phone number, she must reckon with what her sister has become and what she will do about it.”