The Future Awards Africa 2022: Femi Falana, Tony Elumelu, Atedo Peterside, others nominated for ‘Service to young people’ Award

The Central Working Committee of Africa’s most prestigious youth achievement Award, The Future Awards Africa, has revealed the nominees for its new ‘Service to young people’ Award category.

Spotlighting some of Nigeria’s most prominent individuals, the list includes human activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana; Nigerian economist and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu; popular activist and #BringBackOurGirls campaigner, Aisha Yesufu; serial entrepreneur and tech investor, Dr. Akintoye Akindele; youth enabler and 51st King of Ile-Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and Chairman, Art X Collective Limited, Atedo Peterside; Principal, Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School, Lagos, Olowogboyega A. Olayemi.

“Individuals under this category have made immeasurable contributions to Nigeria as a nation and Africa as a whole,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer RED Media and Project Lead, The Future Project.

“The 2022 Awards’ theme is ‘celebrating challengers and builders’ and it is evident that these honorees are that and more. They have in their different capacities and industries upheld commendable virtues, supported upcoming generations, built legacies worthy of emulation and fought for what is right, even in the most trying times.”

“These individuals are revolutionary and awe-inspiring, and their names and fame already transcend times and borders. We are honoured to have a part in making sure their names resound louder through time and space. Congratulations to all the honorees under this category and thank you for helping us all keep hope alive,” she concluded.

The ‘Service to young people’ Award is a new addition to The Future Awards Africa’s list of prizes. It is awarded to outstanding individuals (aged 50 and below) who have given their time and resources to building youths within Nigeria and beyond.

