Dear Nigerian Youth, you have a message from Garba Shehu

These are the issues. The presidential spokesperson or a politician can go on camera or social media and pass controversial comments to protect the image of their principals. But, that’s their job right?

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, says President Muhammadu Buhari is “healthier than most young Nigerians” criticising him on health issues.

Shehu spoke Thursday, February 17, 2022, through Zoom in an interview on Channels Television.

President @MBuhari meets with the President of Guinea-Bissau, H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embalo on the Sideline of the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium. #PMBInBelgium pic.twitter.com/uYtr4GfvUR — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 16, 2022

When asked to react to comments on President Buhari’s outfit in Belgium, Shehu said Nigerians have started to appreciate that the president is in “good health” as seen in some of his recent pictures.

“The president is keen. For us, what is most impressive here is that people are beginning to appreciate that the president is in good health and it was manifested from some of these pictures that they came across,” he said.

“That should dispel whatever fears that some people have. A lot of rumours concerning his health and all of that, generated by people of ill will; people who know nothing about these things.

“We keep saying this that the president is healthier than a lot of the young people who are attacking him on these matters. This continues to be proved by his outings as we have seen in Belgium.”

There are indications that his submission may be true knowing that President Buhari is a frequent traveller, and has been in FEC meetings and other engagements, but which language do you use to explain to a 13-year-old that an octogenarian is “healthier than most young people”?

That explanation may have to include reasons he has been on more medical tours than a supposed healthy person. Also realising that he may go on another medical tour after his time at Belgium.

Buhari’s medical tours is a constant

Every ten days President Buhari has been in office as Nigeria’s president, he has spent one day in London for health treatment.

In 2021, less than 15 weeks after President Buhari returned from London where he had gone to receive medical attention, he returned to the UK for “a summit and scheduled medical follow-up.” He was to spend time in the UK until the second week of August.

That was his seventh since he was first sworn into office on May 29, 2015.

Altogether, President Buhari has spent over 200 days on a medical tour out of his days as a President. We have not counted days when he will still travel for a medical tour before he hands over in 2023.