Nigeria’s GDP grows the strongest since 2014 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigeria news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria’s economy grew at 3.40% in 2021, fastest in eight years

Nigeria’s economy grew in 2021 at the fastest annual pace in eight years, relying more on the non-oil sector. The Gross Domestic Product expanded at 3.40 per cent last year, the most since 2014 when it grew at 6.22 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

300,000 N-Power beneficiaries to be trained, given loans – Minister

The federal government says it has mapped out a training programme for N-Power beneficiaries in specific areas, after which graduates will be given loans to start their own businesses, minister Sadiya Farouq said Thursday.

How Abba Kyari worked with drug cartel in Brazil – NDLEA

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi,  said James Bawa, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed in his documented statement that he was informed by the Brazil-based informant identified as IK that a drug courier would be arriving on board Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu, on January 19, 2022. Bawa explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil-based informant met with him at about 2.30p.m. on January 19, 2022, outside the airport, and showed him a picture of the courier.

Twitter adds Flutterwave, Paga as payment providers for ‘Tips’

Twitter has added the pan-African payment solutions Barter by Flutterwave and Paga as additional payment providers to Tips. This is after Flutterwave had raised $250 million in series D funding, valuing the company at over $3 billion, to become one of the highest-valued African start-ups.

Read also: Is the FG trolling ASUU or there's more than we know?

ASUU slams minister for accusing it of dodging negotiation

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has slammed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over comments credited to him that the Federal Government was looking for the union to continue negotiations before the leadership decided to embark on a four-week strike, last Monday. The union also described the comment as childish not deserving any response.

