The Late 5: Buhari, Osibanjo to feature on live TV programme on Wednesday; Death toll rises to 14 in Nairobi hotel terror attack | Other top stories

Death toll rises in Nairobi hotel terror attack

The death toll in a terrorist attack by Shabab militants who stormed a luxury hotel and office complex in Nairobi rose to 14 on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya said. Kenyatta said in a speech to the nation that all of the assailants had been “eliminated” and that a security operation was complete. Gunfire had been heard from the complex earlier Wednesday, after the authorities had said that all of the buildings in the area of the assault on Tuesday had been secured.

Minimum wage: FG to send proposal to NEC on Thursday

According to a Punch report, the federal government will present the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage proposal to the National Economic Council on Thursday (tomorrow) for further consultations. This was the key resolution of an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which ended in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Frank Mba to return as Police Public Relations Officer

Former Police Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, is set to return to his former role as PRO. Mba, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, served as the Force PRO under the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar from 2012 to 2014.

Buhari and Osibanjo to feature on a live TV programme on Wednesday

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will today participate in a live TV two-hour town-hall programme. The programme will start at 8pm, according to a statement by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

APC moves to suspend Okorocha, Amosun over ant-party activities

following their actions in flaunting rival governorship candidates, All Progressives Congress, APC, has initiated moves to suspend Governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun from the party.