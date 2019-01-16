Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Dami Elebe, DJ Cuppy, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers

Here are the ones we saw today:

Dami Elebe

We can flip this hypocritical statement. Men who were telling women to accept the Maggi ad as what a woman is are now finding it tough to accept an ad telling them how to behave. But now that we are here again, this is another false equivalent. Another reach, Ronald. https://t.co/MGLSPX6QZA — Written By (@DamiElebe) January 16, 2019

Atiku Abubakar

I don’t believe in giving people jobs which they don’t know how to do. I cannot hire anybody I cannot learn from. #AtikuMeetsBusinessCommunity — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 16, 2019

DJ Cuppy

I’m cooking tomorrow- everyone BE AFRAID! 😅🤣😂 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 16, 2019

Guys, we are in trouble.

Your friend’s success should motivate you to succeed not intimidate you — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) January 16, 2019

A Plantain Planter Planted Plantain In His Plantain Plantation. Say these words 3x and very fast, Did You pass or fail? — Abuja Minister – LLB, B.L,BBM, MG (@Sir_BiolaPr) January 16, 2019