Article

The Late 5: Court discharges, acquits former Gov. Ladoja of 4.7bn fraud; U.S. tells INEC to resist ”pressure, intimidation” | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court discharges, acquits former Gov. Ladoja of 4.7bn fraud

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday discharged and acquitted former Gov. Rasheed Ladoja of Oyo State of corruption charges. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ruling was given by Justice Mohammed Idris. Ladoja faced N4.7 billion fraud charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Olu Falae quits politics, SDP

Chief Olu Falae, a former federal government secretary and presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in 1999, said  he has quit politics. This announcement is coming after hours after the National Executive Committee of the party, Social Democratic Party endorsed President Buhari for next week’s election. He is the founder of the party.

I remain SDP’S presidential candidate – Duke

The former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has said that he remains the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and would present himself for the February 16 polls. Duke said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos, while reacting to the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to withdraw from the election and adopt President Buhari as its preferred candidate.

Atiku raises alarm of plot to arrest key associates 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar raised an alarm over an alleged plot to arrest some of his key associates in the run-up to the election. In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP presidential candidate said his close political associates were being targeted for arrest by APC-led Federal Government, which is hell bent on derailing the electoral process.

U.S. tells INEC to resist ”pressure, intimidation”

The United States has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resist external “pressure and intimidation” in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 16 and March 2. The United States’ Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, in a press statement, said that the upcoming elections in Nigeria would be an opportunity for the country to solidify its democratic leadership in Africa.

Pompeo said: “The United States government supports a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful election that reflects the will of the Nigerian people. It is critical that the Independent National Electoral Commission operates free from outside pressure and intimidation and in a totally objective manner.”

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

Just In: Supreme Court sets aside Appellate Court ruling, bars APC from fielding candidates in Rivers

The Supreme Court has on Friday upheld the ruling of a Rivers High court barring the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

Just In: LASG reverses order on road closure ahead of Buhari’s visit on Saturday

The Lagos Government has announced that there will not be no road closure ahead of President Muhammadu Bahari visit to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

Just In: Olu Falae resigns as SDP National Chairman, quits active politics

Former Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (A.D), Chief Olu Falae has resigned as the National Chairman of the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

BREAKING: INEC extends deadline for PVC collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ...

Bernard Dayo February 8, 2019

The Big 5: Lagos govt. announces movement restriction for Buhari’s visit on Saturday; INEC creates 57,023 more voting points for elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Jonathan saved Nigeria from political crisis – Abdulsalami Abubakar A former Nigerian military ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 7, 2019

Just In: ASUU suspends 3-month old strike

Respite appears to have come the way of students of public universities in the country as the leadership of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail