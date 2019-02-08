Article

Teni the Entertainer announces global 20-city tour with #TeniLive

After conquering the Nigerian music landscape with earworm singles like Fargin and Askamaya, impressively building her social media capital with videos that curates moments in her life and being an all-round, crowd-pleaser, Teni the entertainer has her eyes set for global domination. The singer alongside her label Dr Dolor Entertainment have announced a 20-city tour titled #TeniLive, wherein Teni will perform in nine countries and twenty cities spread across three continents.

The tour will kick off February 15 in the United Kingdom in cities like Birmingham, Manchester and London. She will then proceed to the rest of Europe in March to entertain fans in Cyprus, Romania, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria and Belgium. The Uyomeyo singer returns home on April 18th for her Lagos show before ending the tour in Canada starting with Windsor on April 26 and then Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Winnipeg and more.

The tour is arriving at the right time. With her burgeoning popularity and being in a whole league of her own, the tour will fast-track her trajectory as an artiste. No album to her name and Teni is still holding it down.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

