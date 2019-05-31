The Late 5: SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies; Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayinde as Chief of Staff | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Court dismisses suit against acting CJN 

The FCT High Court, on Friday dismissed a suit, accusing the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, of age falsification for lack of ‘’Locus Standi’’.

The judge, Danlami Senchi, held that the suit filed by Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old man sometimes in April, ought to have been filed before the court by way of writ of summons and not originating summon.

Makinde reverses appointment of new perm secs in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo on Friday reversed the promotion of all the new permanent secretaries in the State civil service. The immediate past governor, Abiola Ajimobi promoted eight civil servants to the office of permanent secretary in the twilight of his eight-year administration.

Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayinde as Chief of Staff

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday appointed Tayo Ayinde as his Chief of Staff and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo as deputy chief of staff. This was contained in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has barred Wale Tinubu, chief executive officer of Oando Plc, from being a director in (any) public company for the next five years. The company’s deputy CEO has also been barred while board members found guilty of various infractions have been directed to resign.

Shi’ites set US flag on fire in Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shiites, set ablaze the national flags of the US and Israel during a massive protest in Abuja on Friday.

The protesters, who converged on Wuse market junction, described both countries as enemies and oppressors of the people of Palestine. Abdullahi Musa, secretary of the academic forum of the movement, said the flags were burnt to show anger against the countries over their “oppressive tendency” against Palestine.

Bernard Dayo

