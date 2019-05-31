Today’s Noisemakers: Ogbeni Dipo, Omoge Dami, Bolly Lomo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Having great sex is fantastic. But do you know now to remain marketable and advance your career? — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 31, 2019



Ah Dipo, so you also have sex?

Dear Nigerian industry,

I don’t need y’all, y’all need me. I can easily move back to America and get a six figures job but I decided to dedicate my life to this entertainment industry and put everybody on. So don’t ever act like you’re doing me a favor. — Moni Osibodu (@BadGirlMo) May 30, 2019



Abeg get out.

Working a factory job back when I arrived Canada, my pay was $12 an hour. The Jamaican guy I met on the job was $15. He told me it would take me 3 years to get his pay. Months after that I was already in my office cubicle in Guelph where $15 was change. Let no one define you. — Tunde Omotoye 🇳🇬 (@TundeTASH) May 31, 2019



OK, Mr Canada.

What’s so hard to grasp?? boys don’t open up, so they pile up issues.. AND they use the piled up issues as excuses to demand emotional labour, to be emotionally lazy, to feel entitled to forgiveness, to be selfish, to demand medals for communicating better than a gold fish etc.. https://t.co/XdfOz1uo6I — #SayHerNameNigeria (@OmogeDami) May 31, 2019

PREACH SIS PREACH

The Nigerian system is set to finish you sometimes . Someone had a Seizure and we tried calling for an ambulance whilst trying to stable her, only for the ambulance to call back saying we needed to make a deposit of “150000” before even setting out 🤷🏽‍♂️🙃 — BollyLomo (@ItsBollyLomo) May 31, 2019



Throw this country away.