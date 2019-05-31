HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, takes “Keeps Getting Better” Campaign to Computer Village

It was a fun and interesting time last week when HMD Global took its “Keeps Getting Better” Nokia Android smartphone campaign to consumers in Computer Village, Ikeja.

Dressed in the traditional blue colour of the phone brand, skaters and other ambassadors could be seen moving from street to street, delivering the brand message to the audience who seemed very interested in the conversations.

“Keeps Getting Better” is a proposition from HMD Global which shows that Nokia smartphones, unlike others, keep getting better with time. By promising users pure, secure and the latest Android always, Nokia smartphones have an unmatched track record of keeping your phone up-to-date with latest innovation from Google, ensuring that with the latest Android and updates, your Nokia smartphones get additional features that make it better than it was before the day you bought it. Ensuring the latest innovations that comes with latest Android versions is always available to all Nokia smartphone consumers across the range of phones.

Having the latest Android always, coupled with AI innovation and Google Assistant means that users of Nokia smartphones have in their hands, devices that keep evolving with them and never stops learning about their needs and usage.

The Head of Marketing, West Africa at HMD Global, Olumide Balogun said: “In breaking our ‘Keeps Getting Better’ proposition down for consumers, if you take the Nokia 5 which was launched at Mobile World Congress 2017, came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which was the latest Android version at the time of the launch. However, consumers using the Nokia 5 are now on Android Pie, the latest Android version now. The implication of this is that consumers using the Nokia 5 have a better experience with the latest Android version on their device than when they bought it, due to the latest innovations from Google being available to them.”

The activation ended with various engaging activities between the ambassadors and consumers. Do watch out for the “Keeps Getting Better” train because your area might just be the next point of call!