The CPC is finally doing its job, but we’ll need much more from them

CPC

On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) team led by its Director General Babatunde Irukera in conjunction with some officials from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) officials stormed the Victoria Island branch of one of the oldest doughnuts brands in the world, Krispy Kreme, which opened shop in Lagos less than a year ago in a welcomed franchise deal.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted an extensive inspection of its raw materials and it discovered that some of the materials were expired but were still being used for production.

Immediately this was discovered the branch was shut down.

The CPC’s action has elicited varying reactions, which has been on the positive side majorly. However, the agency needs to take its responsibility more seriously as lives are at stake.

The clampdown on Krispy Kreme is a first, but should not be the last, as many other restaurants, shopping malls, eateries, etc, have been known to engage in the use of bad and expired products in running their businesses.

This is important as many of these establishments in a bid to make excessive profits while cutting costs at the same time engage in sharp practices.

The volume of items being produced by these companies and their level of consumption by Nigerians put the lives of so many Nigerians at risk.

Food poisoning does not only exists when a poisonous chemical is dropped on food but it also exists when the production process is not in compliance with world best practices.

CPC’s decision to shut down Krispy Kreme is commendable but they should not stop at this, the agency must engage in a total overhaul of its operations.

It should also do a nationwide clampdown of companies in the Fast-moving consumer goods sector while ensuring that its staff refrain from actions that might affect the integrity of their work. At this moment, all eyes on the CPC!

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 10, 2018

You guys, the trailer for Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys” is here and it will make your heart race

First of all, take a bow, Kemi Adetiba. The official trailer for her sophomore film project King of Boys has ...

Bernard Dayo August 10, 2018

From Paris to Bueno Aires: CJ Obasi’s “Hello, Rain” is enjoying a film festival renaissance

Some great movies first cut their teeth at film festivals, captivating audiences and critics alike. In 2015, Todd Haynes’ tender, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 10, 2018

The Big 5: APC hits hard at Saraki, declares him a traitor; EFCC releases ex-DSS chief, Ekpenyong | Mores stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, came under heavy ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 9, 2018

The Late 5: EFCC unfreezes Benue Govt accounts, Dasuki’s case and others will be reviewed – Seiyefa, new DSS chief | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The acting Director-General of the Department of State Services ( DSS), ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 9, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 9th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: “Seven and a Half Dates” reportedly makes 10 million ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2018

Tiannah’s Empire S2, Ep 2: Toyin Lawani isn’t bleaching, the shade at Nigerian designers and other takeaways

Thirty minutes into the second episode of Tiannah’s Empire‘s sophomore season, I messaged a friend asking what he thought about ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail