The Big 5: APC hits hard at Saraki, declares him a traitor; EFCC releases ex-DSS chief, Ekpenyong | Mores stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, came under heavy criticism from his erstwhile party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the ruling party, declaring him unfit to preside over the country’s upper and revered legislative house.

The knocks, seen as a reaction to Saraki’s World press conference on Wednesday where he rejected the call to quit, were contained in a blistering statement issued by its spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Saraki who they described as a greedy and “dismal failure,” has been involved in one controversy or the other since he usurped the coveted seat through a wicked conspiracy with members of the opposition PDP.

It stressed that Saraki was definitely “ not a good example for political leadership in the country, adding that a man who betrayed his father, sister (many times), and the APC administration by sabotaging the executive and defecting to the PDP had no character, principles, values and integrity.”

In a mild reaction to the heavy criticism by his former party, Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday, said he cannot “descend into the gutter” with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki in his response issued by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman, said: “We can’t descend into the gutter with these characters. Apparently they have not recovered from the shock of their Tuesday’s failed attempt to subvert democracy.”

He further maintained that the constitution did not out-rightly specify that leaders of the National Assembly have to come from a political party, adding that “the day, two thirds of our members feel they do not have confidence in our leadership, we will gracefully bow out.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpeyong, hours after his arrest.

Ekpenyong, head of the DSS from 2010 to 2015 was arrested by EFCC officials with support from armed policemen on Thursday from his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

Although sketcky, latest reports linked his arrest to his alleged role in the arms scandal involving a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired), for which officials of the DSS believed to be acting under the directives of Daura had prevented EFCC officials from arresting him in November 2017.

The leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday met in Abuja to receive a document containing proposal on the possible adoption of electronic voting in the 2019 general elections.

At the end of the meeting which had the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta; the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu and top echelon staff members of both agencies, a statement issued by the NCC, said both organisations met to review the outcome of the report of the joint committee they set up on electronic transmission and collation of results.

Yakubu commended the NCC for its contribution towards the possible adoption of electronic voting and promised to implement the recommendations.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, said the leadership of the union will not compromise on fighting for the welfare of Nigerian workers.

Kaigama, represented by the union’s National Secretary, Lawal Musa, said this on Thursday in Abeokuta at the delegates’ conference of the Ogun chapter of the union, noting that the leadership had been up and doing, consulting with the state and federal governments towards negotiating a better deal for workers.

He urged Nigerian workers not to shy away from participating actively in politics, explaining that if workers did not come out to seek elective positions, they would not be able to influence policies that directly affected them and their welfare.

And stories from around the world:

Russia would consider any U.S. move to curb the operations of Russian banks or their foreign currency dealings a declaration of economic war, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday. (Reuters)

North Korea has lashed out at the US for continuing to call for the enforcement of sanctions, as its foreign ministry said there would be no moves towards denuclearisation if the US followed an “outdated script.” (BBC)

Zimbabwe’s former finance minister and leading opposition figure Tendai Biti has been charged with inciting public violence and declaring unofficial election results as fears grew about a government crackdown following the country’s recent elections. (Aljazeera) An attack on a bus at a market in rebel-held northern Yemen killed at least 29 children leaving 30 wounded on Thursday, the Red Cross said, as the Saudi-led coalition faced a growing outcry over the strike. (AFP) A 75-year-old German man, who was helping supervise a group of around 100 German children who were evacuated from a campsite in south-east France, was missing on Thursday after being swept away by floodwaters, police said. (The Guardian)