Today’s Noisemakers: Kelvin Odanz, Arike Martins, Reno Omokri, and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

You will delete somebody's number and iPhone will be saying "Maybe Ade". So me that I deleted Ade's number, I don't know what I'm doing? — Citrus Burst (@ArikeMartins_) August 9, 2018

Okay Aunty. Just tell us that you are using iPhone instead of this yen-yen-yen.

2. ‏

Please leave Oshiomhole, let him continue his MC job. Mtcheew..

3. ‏

“All these things will I give you, if you will fall down and worship me”-Matthew 4:9. pic.twitter.com/D2JYc1TwVG — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 9, 2018

So who is now the Devil here? Reno?

4. Kelvin Odanz

Just a reminder that you are transphobic (a despicable hateful bigot) if: 1. As a man you refuse to date or have sex with a transgender woman (a woman who was formerly a man) 2. As a woman,you refuse to date or have sex with a transgender man (a man who was formerly a woman)

😭 — Kelvin Odanz (@Kelvin_Odanz) August 9, 2018

Is this one taking codeine ?