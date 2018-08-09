Today’s Noisemakers: Kelvin Odanz, Arike Martins, Reno Omokri, and others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Okay Aunty. Just tell us that you are using iPhone instead of this yen-yen-yen.

2.  

Please leave Oshiomhole, let him continue his MC job. Mtcheew..

3.  

So who is now the Devil here? Reno?

4. Kelvin Odanz

Is this one taking codeine ?
Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

