The Future Project holds tweet chat with Samson Itodo, Segun Awosanya in celebration of International Youth Day

To celebrate the International Youth Day 2018, The Future Project joins other organisations to honour International Youth Day tagged ‘Safe spaces for youth’.

The International Youth Day is focused on the issues confronting youth in our society and also ensuring that youth have safe spaces to engage while effectively contributing to development, including peace and social cohesion.

The Future Project will be having a one-hour Twitter chat session on August 11, 2018, with Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), and Mr. Segun Awosanya, Chief Executive Officer, Aliensmedia.

These discussions will include the promotion of a culture of non-violence and social responsibility among Nigerian youth, leadership opportunities across sectors, governance inclusive, as well as access to quality education, health care and basic services to promote their role as active contributors to society and more. Safe spaces such as civic spaces enable youth to engage in governance issues; public spaces afford youth the opportunity to participate in sports and other leisure activities in the community; digital spaces help youth interact virtually across borders with everyone; and well planned physical spaces can help accommodate the needs of diverse youth especially those vulnerable to marginalization or violence.

Follow the conversation on twitter @tfaafrica by 2pm on August 11, 2018.