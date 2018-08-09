The Future Project holds tweet chat with Samson Itodo, Segun Awosanya in celebration of International Youth Day

To celebrate the International Youth Day 2018, The Future Project joins other organisations to honour International Youth Day tagged ‘Safe spaces for youth’.

The International Youth Day is focused on the issues confronting youth in our society and also ensuring that youth have safe spaces to engage while effectively contributing to development, including peace and social cohesion.

The Future Project will be having a one-hour Twitter chat session on August 11, 2018, with Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), and Mr. Segun Awosanya, Chief Executive Officer, Aliensmedia.

These discussions will include the promotion of a culture of non-violence and social responsibility among Nigerian youth, leadership opportunities across sectors, governance inclusive, as well as access to quality education, health care and basic services to promote their role as active contributors to society and more. Safe spaces such as civic spaces enable youth to engage in governance issues; public spaces afford youth the opportunity to participate in sports and other leisure activities in the community; digital spaces help youth interact virtually across borders with everyone; and well planned physical spaces can help accommodate the needs of diverse youth especially those vulnerable to marginalization or violence.

Follow the conversation on twitter @tfaafrica by 2pm on August 11, 2018.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsored August 9, 2018

Lord’s Gin treat fans to an unforgettable night at Let Loose Party

  Lord’s Gin treated guests to an ultimate evening for Lagos’ finest last Friday with a night filled with the ...

Sponsored August 9, 2018

Here’s all that went down at the Nigeria under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards

  Nigeria’s Top 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Award held in Lagos on 4th August, 2018.  The 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards ...

Sponsored August 7, 2018

King of branding, Charles O’Tudor features on David Wej’s ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign 

Brand strategist, Charles O’Tudor has joined the exclusive list of icons featured on the fashion and style inspired campaign tagged ...

Sponsored August 3, 2018

GuyMan Style Week’s maiden edition set to hold this August

Lagos will play host to Nigeria’s pioneer men’s fashion expo from August 31, to September 2, 2018 at XOVAR, (beside The Rock ...

Sponsored August 2, 2018

Fierce! Mawuli Gavor teams up with David Wej in the new ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign

Menswear brand, David Wej makes a daring move unveiling its ‘Live your Dream’ campaign which features Ghanaian actor, producer, and presenter ...

Sponsored August 2, 2018

Lala Akindoju set to hold the second edition of her critically acclaimed one woman show “Naked”

The Make It Happen Productions (TMIHP) & The Performing Arts Workshop and Studios (PAWS) are pleased to announce the second ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail