The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Netflix has finally joined the bandwagon of live-streaming events after observing its competitors take the lead. Their debut global live-streamed program features Chris Rock’s latest comedy special, wherein he delves into the controversial topic of The Slap, which involves Will Smith slapping him during the 2022 Oscars. Rock has been incorporating this moment into his recent comedy tours across the US.

In addition to the main show, Netflix is also presenting pre-show and post-show segments, which will showcase prominent celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Sir Paul McCartney, and many more.

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Although it may sound like a biopic of Fleetwood Mac, the novel Daisy Jones and the Six by author Taylor Jenkins Reid draws inspiration from their tumultuous relationships. The book has been adapted into a limited series that portrays the journey of an iconic band, with Daisy Jones (played by Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (played by Sam Claflin) as the charismatic lead singers.

The show takes us through their rise to fame, followed by an epic fall leading to the band’s disbandment after a sold-out show in Chicago. Finally, several decades later, the band members reveal the truth about the events that caused their split.

Sex/Life Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s erotic drama series, Sex/Life, follows the story of a suburban housewife named Billie (Sarah Shahi) who is unable to let go of her sexual desires for an old flame, Brad (Adam Demos).

The second season of the show has now arrived, and viewers will finally discover whether Billie has left her family and suburban life behind to be with Brad. While the direction of the plot remains uncertain, one thing viewers can expect is a plethora of steamy and provocative scenes throughout the new season – after all, isn’t that the reason most people watch the show?

The Mandalorian season 3 (Disney Plus)

After two years, our beloved bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his adorable adoptee, Grogu, have returned, but things have changed since we last saw them. It may come as a surprise that they have reunited, considering their seemingly final farewell in the finale. However, if you skipped The Book of Boba Fett, here’s a quick refresher to help with any confusion.

Now, the dynamic duo is once again traversing the galaxy, but this time in a new ship. Despite rejecting Jedi training from Luke Skywalker, Grogu has developed and grown in his Force abilities, albeit not in language skills. In the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin faces a daunting quest as he has been deemed an apostate for removing his helmet. Seeking redemption, he sets a course for the planet Mandalore, but the journey ahead is riddled with obstacles.

Wreck (Hulu)

This British horror comedy takes place aboard a cruise ship, which welcomes new crew member Jamie (Oscar Kennedy). The 19-year-old is actually there to find out what happened to his missing sister Pippa. Three months prior, she had been working on the ship when she vanished mid-charter.

As Jamie investigates, he gets a crash course in onboard life and becomes friends with Vivian (Thaddea Graham). Meanwhile, Jamie’s friend Cormac (Peter Claffey) is hiding out in a cabin, trying to keep tabs on his ex-girlfriend. What none of the crew realizes is that a killer conspiracy is lurking below decks.

Babylon (Paramount Plus)

This epic story delves into the inner workings of Hollywood, as we follow the lives of an aging star (played by Brad Pitt), a rising actress (Margot Robbie), a young executive (Diego Calva), and a trumpeter (Jovan Adepo) whose careers are threatened for various reasons. As silent films evolve into talkies, new challenges arise, adding to their frustrations.