The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

House of the Dragon season 1 finale (HBO)

After the last episode that wasn’t very good, a lot is riding on the last episode of House of the Dragon. In particular, we hope to see a lot more dragon riding and (crossing our fingers) some dragons fighting with other dragons. Rhaenyra and Team Black will definitely get back at the Greens for making Aegon king. It’s unlikely that the long-time heir will agree to whatever “terms” Queen Alicent has in mind.

Some of the lords and knights of Westeros still back Rhaenyra. She also has more dragons, but Prince Aemond, who is her half-brother, has the biggest dragon, Vhagar. She will have to get more houses to join her cause, though, if she wants to make an army. A civil war is on the way. The question is, which side will attack first?

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

The School for Good and Evil is a movie based on the best-selling books by Soman Chainani. It is a little bit like Wicked and a little bit like Harry Potter. Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso), who are best friends, are kidnapped and taken to the Academy of Fairytale Villains and Heroes, where future heroes and villains are trained.

Sophie, who is pretty, is put in the Evil side of the school, while Agatha, who is plain, is put in the Good side. Their different paths test their friendship, but they are both determined to stay true to themselves and their friendship.

From Scratch (Netflix)

This cross-cultural love story is half funny and lighthearted and half sad and tear-jerking. Amy (Zoe Saldaa) dropped out of college to follow her dreams of being an artist in Florence, Italy. There, she meets the handsome Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) and falls in love with him.

After a quick romance, Lino moves to Los Angeles with Amy to make their fling into a real relationship, with all the complications that come with families and jobs. Still, their love for each other doesn’t change, even when a health crisis turns their lives upside down.

Love Is Blind season 3 (Netflix)

Get ready to say “I do” to the third season of Love Is Blind! The popular Netflix reality dating show has a crazy, unique premise that makes it one of the best shows on Netflix. Audio-connected pods let people go on dates without seeing each other. They can only meet in person if they get engaged!

After that, they move in together, go on a honeymoon, and meet each other’s families and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must decide whether to say “I do” or “I don’t.”

The third season will match up singles in pods in Dallas. It should be as wild a ride as ever. Love Is Blind is often the talk of Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, and other social sites when a season airs over a few weeks.

The Peripheral (Prime Video)

Amazon famously paid an astronomical amount for the rights to The Lord of the Rings, supposedly because Jeff Bezos wanted his own version of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Now, it looks like Amazon is getting its own Westworld, too, since Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are behind The Peripheral. William Gibson’s best-selling science fiction book of the same name was turned into a show by Scott Smith.

Flynne Fisher (Chlo Grace Moretz) is a smart young woman who lives in a small Appalachian town and isn’t getting anywhere fast. Her only way out of her boring life is to play high-tech video games. Since she is a good player, a company sends her a new video game system to test. It’s a way to escape into a world of glitz and adventure. But by doing this, she puts herself and her family in very real danger.

Black Adam (Cinema)

“Black Adam” is one of the best DC superhero movies to date. It was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and Dwayne Johnson did a great job as the main character.

This story about a dark, seemingly evil god who reappears in a Middle Eastern country that has been occupied for a long time avoids most of the choices that make even the best stories in the genre boring.

For the first third of the movie, the main character, a champion who fought against a cruel king thousands of years ago, is shown as a scary, unknown force with an insatiable hunger for destruction. Teth-Adam’s return from a desert tomb is both a miracle and a curse for the people who have been praying for someone to protect them from the corporate-mercenary thugs who have been oppressing them for decades and strip-mining their land.