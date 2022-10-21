#Flexxtern 6.0: FCMB, 15 Others Offer New Career Possibilities To Young Nigerians

Leading youth-centric brand and foremost financial institution, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has announced the commencement of FCMB Flexxtern 6.0 – its real-world learning opportunity programme for young Nigerians.

Designed as a contest for young, intelligent, ambitious Nigerians, #FCMBFlexxtern creates new opportunities and possibilities for fresh graduates or final-year students between 18 to 30 years seeking real-world learning and professional experience in the corporate world.

Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements can get a three-month internship with FCMB or one of its partnering organisations with operations spanning sectors that include trade export, media and advertising, legal and tech. These partners include MainOne, Insight Publicis, SATH, ActiveEdge, Lumenave, Wragby, AXON, TISV, DigiEngage, Olaniwun Ajayi, Pulse, Nairametrics, Borderless Trade Network, X3M Ideas and Nut About Cakes.

To enter the #FCMBFlexxtern contest, eligible candidates should:
• Record a 45-second video of yourself telling us why you deserve to be an FCMB Flexxtern
• Upload on YouTube with the hashtag “#FCMBFlexxtern” and copy the link to the video
• Go to the “Participate” page here and fill out the form
• Invite family and friends to vote with the link generated
• The higher your votes, the higher your chances of getting to the next stage

The most voted entries will then be independently screened by a panel of judges, after which 30 winners will emerge. Entry submission to the #FCMBFlexxtern closes on Monday, October 31, 2022.

If you recently graduated and realized navigating the career path hasn’t been as easy as you’d hoped, FCMB says better days are around the corner, and FCMB Flexxtern6.0 is the opportunity for you! Applications are open from now till October 31, but why wait?

The FCMB Flexx value proposition powers the annual Flexxtern programme. Flexx is a youth-centric product that meets young Nigerians’ aspirational lifestyle and financial needs. It gives young Nigerians the confidence to express uniqueness while building skills for financial success.

