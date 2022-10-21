BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura marks her 25th birthday with a stunning photoshoot

Beauty Tukura, popular reality celebrity and former beauty queen dazzles in black attire for her 25th birthday.

Today, October 21, 2021, the 43rd Miss Nigeria, who had a terrific run on the reality show Big Brother Naija before being disqualified, turns 25 years old.

Using the image-sharing network Instagram, Beauty Tukura released a series of breathtaking photographs to commemorate the beginning of a new year.

“In HIS Image…
Grateful for the last 365 days 🙏🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽🍾🍾🙏🏽,” she wrote while her page was flooded with best wishes.

The lavishly embellished long-sleeved gown featured a plunging keyhole neckline, a floor-length flounce, and part-sleeve gloves.

She wore her hair in a low bun with a center part and smokey eyes.

The former beauty queen also posted a birthday flyer on her Instagram Story. It is mentioned in the post that the best-dressed male and female guests at her celebration would each receive N5,000,000!

