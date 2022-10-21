#EndSARS: The use of massacre is highly debatable – VP candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed on Lekki Shooting

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, thinks that the usage of the term “massacre” to describe the Lekki shooting during the #EndSARS rally in October 2020 is debatable.

He said these things during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today show on Thursday.

Although there were violations of procedural and civil rights, according to Datti-Ahmed, the term “massacre” is highly disputed.

Datti’s words: “There was an abuse of human rights. There was abuse of procedure. And if some people interpret those as massacre, then yes.

“However, the massacre has different technical meanings. I can’t say I know all of it but I know massacre requires the assailants to have, first of all, no advance notice was given before the attack, and people, the victims must have been attacked in their own areas.

“Now, these are well-meaning Nigerians who brought themselves out to a public area and were attacked by security forces that are meant to be protecting their lives and property.

“The use of massacre is highly debatable, but I can say for sure that there were abuses of procedure and there were civil rights violations.”

